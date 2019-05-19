National Geographic опубликовал фотографии о страданиях белых медведей в Казанском цирке

(Казань, 21 мая, «Татар-информ»). National Geographic готовит новый проект, в котором расскажут о страданиях диких животных, задействованных в индустрии развлечений. Об этом сообщается на официальной странице NG в Инстаграме.
В аккаунте National Geographic опубликованы фотографии из Казанского цирка, которые сделала известный фотограф Кирстен Люс. На них выступление полярных медведей под руководством дрессировщицы Юлии Денисенко.
«Это редкий пример дрессировки белых медведей. На четырех медведей надеты железные намордники, а у их дрессировщика в руках металлический прут», – гласит подпись под фото.
Как следует из комментариев, в июньском номере National Geographic писатель @ natashaldaly и фотограф Кирстен Люс расскажут о туризме в дикой природе и страданиях животных за кулисами индустрии развлечений.
Photos by Kirsten Luce @kirstenluce | A polar bear performs with trainer Yulia Denisenko in Kazan, Russia. This is a rare example of performing polar bears. The four bears are fitted with metal muzzles and their trainer holds a metal rod. Though controversial, it is not illegal in Russia for these bears to perform. Polar bears are a threatened species and a powerful symbol for conservation. For the June 2019 issue of National Geographic, writer @natashaldaly and I traveled the world to learn about wildlife tourism and the suffering that goes on behind the scenes. Our intention is not to shame tourists who have had these encounters but to arm our readers with information that will help them identify potentially abusive situations for animals. To learn more, read our story at natgeo.com/wildlifetourism and follow @world_animal_protection which works to raise awareness and help animals in the tourism industry.