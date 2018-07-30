Актер Дуэйн Джонсон подарил своему дублеру машину

Главное
1 августа 2018, 19:30

Джонсон в течение 16 лет работает только с одним каскадером, который приходится ему двоюродным братом.

(Казань, 1 августа, «Татар-информ»). Актер, рестлер и продюсер Дуэйн Джонсон подарил своему дублеру Таноаю Риду черный пикап, об этом актер написал на странице в Instagram.

Джонсон подарил автомобиль во время совместного интервью с Ридом. Дублер восстанавливался после очередной полученной травмы. 

Актер рассказал, что Рид много раз ломал кости, рвал сухожилия и связки, и все это только с одной целью — показать миру самый лучший фильм. Актер отметил, что его дублер представляет не только «неустанную самоотдачу и страсть их семьи», но также является представителем «целого общества каскадеров, которые являются основой кинобизнеса». 

Джонсон в течение 16 лет работает только с одним каскадером, который приходится ему двоюродным братом. Рид номинировался на звание «Лучшего каскадера года» десять раз, а выигрывал эту награду три раза.

 

SURPRISE! I love handing over keys🔑🎁 I love you brother and enjoy your new truck! Over the course of my career, my stunt double (and cousin) Tanoai Reed @samoanstuntman has broken multiple bones, severed tendons, torn ligaments & just been an overall dominating bad ass achieving several “Stuntman of the Year” honors. All done with one goal in mind - deliver the best movie possible to the world. I had this custom pick up truck delivered just in time to surprise him (he’s still recovering from a stunt injury) while we give what he thought was going to be an interview about our careers together. As you’ll see the moment I put my hands on my hips, that’s the drivers cue to pull away and reveal the big surprise. Not only does Tanoai represent our family and my career with relentless commitment and passion. He also represents an entire Hollywood stunt community that is truly the backbone of our business. Love you uso and thank you for the blood, sweat, tears and years. We’re just getting started. Enjoy your new truck! #LetsRoll 🤟🏾

Публикация от therock (@therock)

События

В следующем году в свет выйдут посмертные книги Флеры Тархановой

На сегодняшний день рукописный вариант пятитомника полностью готов и сдан в издательство.

Прощание с Флерой Тархановой состоится в Татарской госфилармонии

Поэтесса и переводчица будет похоронена на кладбище деревни Яуширма.

Ремдизель: испытания десантного «Тайфуна» закончатся к концу 2018 года

Принципиально новый бронеавтомобиль для российских десантников может пойти на экспорт.

На благоустройство парков в Казани потратят более полумиллиарда рублей

Работы затронут парки «Ак чэчэклэр», «Крылья Советов» и другие зеленые зоны.