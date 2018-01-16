Киркоров подготовит молдавскую группу Doredos к «Евровидению»

(Казань, 16 января, «Татар-информ»). Филипп Киркоров подготовит молдавскую группу Doredos к песенному конкурсу «Евровидение», который в этом году состоится в Лиссабоне, сообщает РИА Новости.

На конкурсе группа исполнит композицию My Lucky Day («Мой счастливый день»).

На своей страничке в Instagram Киркоров признался, что был впечатлен молдавскими музыкантами, их харизмой и сильными голосами. По мнению поп-короля, это редкие качества в наши дни.

«Когда я вижу таких артистов, я считаю своим долгом помочь, так же, как мне помогла Алла Пугачева, когда я начинал свою карьеру», — написал Киркоров.

До этого российский певец продюсировал Дмитрия Колдуна, Ани Лорак, Сергея Лазарева и сестер Толмачевых. Теперь Киркоров пообещал, что даст возможность насладиться зрителям новым музыкальным номером от Doredos.

